Three freshmen with seven goals, a first career hat trick and 14 goals in two games.

That was the recipe for success in another Western Collegiate Hockey Association sweep for No. 2 Ohio State women’s ice hockey, extending its win streak to nine.

The Buckeyes (9-1-0, 8-0-0 WCHA) sent in three goals in the first two minutes in Friday’s 9-1 rout of Bemidji State (0-11-1, 0-8-0 WCHA) and relied on a balanced scoring attack in the 5-0 win Saturday, both in Minnesota.

Freshman forward Jocelyn Amos continued her scoring streak, lifting the Buckeyes to a 1-0 lead just 21 seconds into the game, her third goal in as many games. Fellow freshman forward Delaney Fleming added to the Buckeye tally with her first career goal just 23 seconds later.

Ohio State jumped out to a 7-1 lead through the first two periods of play Friday, highlighted by freshmen forward Joy Dunne’s first three career goals and her first career hat trick.

The final goal for Dunne’s hat trick was aided by Kelsey King, giving the graduate forward and Minnesota State transfer 100 career points with the assist.

Senior forward Kiara Zanon joined the party with a two-goal, one-assist performance for her second multi-goal game of the season.

As Ohio State held the Beavers to just 13 shots on goal the entire game, senior goaltender Raygan Kirk picked up her fifth win on the season. Senior goaltender Quinn Kuntz also added 19:53 of time on the ice, saving three shots.

Ohio State picked up where it left off on Saturday, aided by a scoring attack from five different skaters.

The freshman duo of Amos and Dunne added two more goals in the shutout victory, with Amos giving the Buckeyes a 2-0 lead following a goal from sophomore forward Sloane Matthews.

Dunne added her score at the 6:39 mark of the third period, extending the Ohio State lead to four.

For the fifth time of the season and in back-to-back contests, Ohio State held an opponent to under 20 shots on goal, this time limiting the Beavers to just 11.

Sophomore defender Emma Peschel and senior forward Olivia Mobley also slapped in scores in the winning effort.

Graduate goaltender Amanda Thiele earned her first shutout win of the season, giving her five straight wins between the pipes on the season.

Ohio State has an off week before heading back to Columbus to take on No. 1 Wisconsin at the Ohio State Ice Rink in a rematch of last season’s national championship game.

Kicking off at 6 p.m., Nov. 17 and 3 p.m., Nov. 18, both contests can be streamed on Big Ten+.