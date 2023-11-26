Ohio State’s win in its season finale was its most important of the season for senior libero Sarah Sue Morbitzer.

In the final match of her Buckeye career, Morbitzer racked up a career-high 24 digs to help lead the Ohio State women’s volleyball team (11-18, 8-12 Big Ten) to a four-set win (23-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-21) over Rutgers (10-20, 2-18 Big Ten).

Morbitzer said the team dedicated the match to a love for the sport and her hometown team, one that she’d wanted to play for since she was young.

“We’ve been saying it all week, play for the little girl that fell in love with volleyball and fell in love with wanting to be a Buckeye,” Morbitzer said. “That’s what I did tonight.”

Morbitzer’s career-high digs helped the team hold the Scarlet Knights to 50 kills, keeping tough attacks off the floor all night.

“Having the mentality that no ball hits the floor,” senior outside hitter Emily Londot said. “When we get those great ups it’s more motivation to keep that ball in the court.”

Londot posted a career high herself, knocking in 36 kills, which is the most by a Buckeye since Stacey Gordon had 44 in a match in 2004.

For Londot, the career high couldn’t have come on a better night.

“It feels great, both of us getting a career high on her last night,” Londot said. “We’ve played together for nine years and it’s really special to have that together.”

The duo’s efforts helped Ohio State to a .322 hitting percentage, one of its best marks this season.

“Our mentality was to work hard for our hitters tonight, telling them where to hit, what’s open, it really helps them a lot,” Morbitzer said.

Both teams were hot in the first set, with the Buckeyes hitting .389 and Rutgers at a .364 clip. Despite the low hitting percentage, the Scarlet Knights held on for a win in the frame, holding on after Ohio State mounted a comeback after a 14-7 Rutgers lead. The Scarlet Knights took the set 25-23.

Rutgers held its ground again early in the second, jumping out to a 7-3 lead and holding on until the Buckeyes hit their stride, winning the set on a 15-2 run that ended it 25-16.

The Scarlet Knights held another 7-3 lead to begin the third, but Ohio State found its way back a second time to control the lead from a score of 14-13 on. The Buckeyes won the frame 25-21.

Just like the previous sets, Ohio State started in a hole. A 12-6 Rutgers lead looked tough to come back from, but the Buckeyes did just that, putting together another impressive run. It was a 14-2 sprint to a score of 20-15 in which the Buckeyes held on for a match-clinching 25-21 win.

“They came in and battled hard, and to have two of our seniors have career nights, that’s a statement,” head coach Jen Oldenburg said. “To end it with a win in Covelli is a big deal.”

The Buckeyes came out victorious in front of a loud crowd of 3,210 fans. Oldenberg said it meant a lot to see fans come out and show support, especially after the team had a tough season.

“A sellout last night and a great crowd tonight in our last match, it tells me they’re invested in this program,” Oldenburg said.