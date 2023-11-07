The Buckeye offense came alive for a key Big Ten win against a familiar foe.

Ohio State (9-14, 6-8 Big Ten) picked up the victory versus Indiana (17-10, 7-7 Big Ten) in four sets (25-23, 27-29, 25-23, 25-23), after a .310 hitting percentage and 67 kills Saturday night at home.

Its offense helped lift it over the top this time around after the Hoosiers beat the Buckeyes in five sets less than a month ago.

“Losing at Indiana this year, we wanted to make sure we played well against them the second time around,” head coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg said.

The Buckeye attack featured four different players with double-digit kills, starring senior and sophomore outside hitters Emily Londot and Chelsea Thorpe and underclassmen middle blockers Zaria Ragler and Eloise Brandewie.

“Everyone was producing today,” Londot said. “Even if people weren’t getting the ball, they were calling for it with all their might, it really distracted the blockers.”

Londot led the squad with 25 kills, propelling her to seventh all-time in points for a Buckeye. She paired the strong offensive night with a team-high of 21 digs. It was her first 20-dig night since a four-set win against Nebraska last season.

“It was great, we’re always back there touching every ball, getting every ball high so we can run an offense,” Londot said.

Ragler stepped up in a big way as well for the Buckeyes, filling in for senior middle blocker Rylee Rader, who twisted her ankle earlier in the day.

She posted a career-high 13 kills on a .455 hitting percentage, along with a career-high four blocks.

“I just played loose and free and communicated with my teammates,” Ragler said. “I feel like this whole match was very calm.”

Another Buckeye reached a milestone, as freshman setter Mia Tuman moved into the 17th spot in assists in Ohio State history, powered by her 56 assists on the night. She also had 10 digs, becoming just one of three to reach double digits in that category alongside Londot and junior defensive specialist Sydney Taylor.

The Buckeyes and Hoosiers went back and forth in the first set in a frame featuring 15 ties and four lead changes. From 17-17 on, the two teams traded points until Ohio State stole the last two kills off the hands of freshman outside hitter Lauren Murphy and Brandewie to win 25-23.

The second set was even closer, as the lead changed eight times. Neither team got a lead bigger than 4 points in the set, but Indiana got the last laugh, winning 29-27, supported by its match-high .343 hitting percentage.

“They’re gonna get points, but how do you respond?” Oldenburg said.

Ohio State responded well as it took the lead early in the next set and held on most of the way, gaining a 16-9 lead at one point. The Hoosiers made it a hard-fought match, tying it at 23, but couldn’t finish it off after a Ragler kill and Londot service ace sealed it for the Buckeyes.

“We did a lot better with forgetting the last play, if we got aced, or they got the point,” Ragler said. “It helped a lot.”

The Buckeyes didn’t give up their lead in the fourth either, but Indiana kept it within five the entire way. The Hoosiers got within one at 24-23, but a service error from Kenzie Daffinee gave the Buckeyes the win.

“We have nothing to lose, and we’ll give it to these teams every time we see them,” Ragler said. “We’re ready for it.”

Ohio State will get a break until Wednesday, when it hosts Michigan State at the Covelli Center for a 7 p.m start.