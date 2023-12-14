Gift giving isn’t always the easiest task.

Coming up with the perfect idea for any friend or family member takes time, but with help from doctors at the Wexner Medical Center, gift giving might be a little easier when buying for those who suffer from health conditions like migraines and arthritis, which affect about 15 and 20 percent of Americans suffer from, respectively.

Cooling headache relief caps

For those who suffer from migraines — a headache that can cause severe throbbing pain — cooling headache relief caps are a great option, Dr. Kevin Weber, neurologist at the Wexner Medical Center and assistant professor of neurology at the College of Medicine, said.

These caps work by using cold temperatures to constrict blood vessels and reduce blood flow, which can help reduce inflammation or discomfort caused by migraine attacks.

Weber said there are several types of these available online, but all are good for relaxation and helping alleviate these attacks.

“Many migraine sufferers like the cold, but some patients prefer heat especially if they have a lot of neck pain or muscle tightness,” Weber said.

Lavender and peppermint essential oils

Weber said lavender and peppermint essential oils make a great alternative for people who want to naturally manage their migraines instead of taking medications.

“A lot of patients like natural treatment for their migraines, and essential oils can help relieve a migraine attack,” Weber said. “It’s particularly peppermint, but for some patients, lavender can be relaxing as well.”

Blue light filter glasses

Weber recommends blue light filter glasses for their ability to reduce exposure to harmful blue light emitted from electronic devices, which can trigger migraine attacks.

“Essentially, they help filter out light at the blue end of the light spectrum,” Weber said. “These glasses can either be purchased separately or the tints can be applied to a patient’s prescription glasses by their optometrist.”

Weighted heating pads

For gifting to those who have arthritis — inflammation or swelling of joints that leads to pain or stiffness — weighted heating pads can be great for reducing aches and pains, according to Dr. Alexa Meara, a rheumatologist at the Wexner Medical Center and associate professor of internal medicine at the College of Medicine.

“If you have muscle tension because of your arthritis, these can often relax that,” Meara said.

Pop-top containers

By pressing a simple button to open, Meara said these food containers are great for people with limited mobility or weakness in their hands and allow them to maintain their independence.

“It doesn’t take a lot of effort from your hands compared to maybe pulling open a suction-based storage container,” Meara said.

Compression gloves and socks

Another helpful option for managing arthritis in the hands and feet, Meara recommends compression gloves and socks for their ability to reduce swelling in affected joints by moving blood flow back to the heart.

“How pain and touch work is they go down different nerve fibers to how your brain can interpret it,” Meara said. “Sometimes when you touch, hold or compress things, it can actually improve pain.”