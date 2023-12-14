Ohio State’s Senior Vice President and Wolfe Foundation Endowed Athletics Director Gene Smith will deliver the autumn 2023 commencement for the first time in his 18 years at the university.

Smith, who plans to retire in July 2024, will address Ohio State’s 3,600 graduates Sunday at the Schottenstein Center, sharing his legacy with Ohio State. In a press release, Smith said he hopes to share his wisdom and advice with students as they conclude their academic careers.

“Commencement is an exciting day for our graduates and their loved ones,” Smith said in the release. “I am humbled and honored to serve as commencement speaker. I look forward to sharing a message to inspire these new Buckeye graduates as they embark on the next step of their lives.”

Smith was raised in Cleveland and attended the University of Notre Dame with a full-ride football scholarship, according to the release. He played for four years until he earned his bachelor’s in business administration in 1977.

During his nearly two decades at Ohio State, Smith focused on developing the “total student-athlete,” which supports academic achievement in addition to athletic success, according to the release. This led to his creation of the Eugene D. Smith Leadership Institute, which aims to provide all Ohio State student-athletes with leadership, character and career development.

Throughout his career, Smith’s work was recognized several times including with the John L. Toner Award in 2008, which is presented annually to athletic directors who demonstrate superior administrative abilities, according to the National Football Foundation.

Smith was also named one of Black Enterprises Magazine’s “50 Most Powerful African Americans in College Sports” and was selected as the first African American president of the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics in 2007.

During his time at Ohio State, the university participated in 115 team and 369 individual Big Ten conference championships, of which the school won 32 and 117, respectively.

Interim university President Peter Mohler said Smith is an inspirational leader with a strong message for the Ohio State community.

“Gene Smith has led one of the nation’s premier athletic departments for nearly two decades and has been a dedicated and innovative supporter, leader and mentor to thousands of students and student-athletes over his career,” Mohler said in a press release. “Beyond Ohio State, Gene has been a pioneer in shaping the future of collegiate athletics at the national level to support the student-athlete.”

From 2022-2023, a record 95 percent of the athletic department’s graduating seniors had post-graduation plans through job offers, graduate school or professional sports, according to the release. The university attributes this in part to Smith’s institute and overall work.