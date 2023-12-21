While many people consider the holidays to be the most wonderful time of the year, others view the wintertime as nothing more than a strenuous season of survival.

According to a December 2022 survey conducted by TimelyCare, a virtual health and well-being provider, roughly 8 in 10 college students said “being home for winter break will have a positive impact on their mental health.” Even so, the same survey — which accumulated responses from over 1,200 students nationwide — found 51% of participants “feel stressed or anxious about winter break,” identifying “family (49%), travel (41%) and finances (38%)” as the main culprits to blame.

Seasonal Affective Disorder, also known as SAD, can likewise impact college students negatively. Some symptoms of this disorder include intense feelings of sadness, excessive tiredness and a lack of focus, a December 2020 TimelyCare article states.

Luckily, Ohio State experts Harry Warner, director of outreach for Counseling and Consultation Services, and Todd Kays, senior lecturer in the Department of Psychology, said there are a few ways for students to recognize, cope with and ultimately reduce mental unwellness during the sometimes dreary winter season.

Warner said it’s important for students to be on alert for changes in their behavior, especially because holiday hustle and bustle can put thoughts of one’s mental health on the back burner.

“The first two things are if your sleep or your appetite changes significantly — that’s what I look for,” Warner said. “If you’re withdrawing from family, like not texting back or hanging out and that’s not normal for you, that would be a good time to reach out for a little support.”

One prevalent cause of poor mental health throughout the winter season involves the environment itself, Warner said. Due to changes brought about by daylight saving time, Warner said the sudden lack of sunshine can affect students’ moods.

“We are in a climate where it gets cold and dark at this time of year, and that can certainly have an impact on mental health and well-being,” Warner said. “Lack of sunshine, vitamin D, warmth, all those things are really important for mental health.”

Kays, a sport and performance psychologist, said intentional planning is an effective way to combat the adverse effects of daylight time and is thus a significant component of a restful winter break.

“I think the key is to be prepared that winter is coming — darkness is going to set in, we’re not going to see the sunlight as much — so knowing ahead of time what you’re going to do,” Kays said. “Don’t wait until the middle of January and you’re going through a depression [to then] get organized, [because] you suffer for a few weeks before you see the positive from it.”

Though students might feel inclined to lock themselves in their rooms and decompress after a stressful semester, Kays said spending time outdoors is critical for preserving one’s mental clarity, especially during the wintertime.

“Sometimes we have to make the cold beneficial to us however we do that, whether it is hiking in a park or hiking around campus instead of driving,” Kays said. “Park further away so you have to walk further in the cold. It makes us more alert and believe it or not, improves our mood.”

As some roommates disperse from their dorms or off-campus housing to their respective homes, Warner said it’s important for all students to thoughtfully maintain healthy relationships for the sake of their mental health.

“Be mindful about your social relationships, and that can be anything [like] spending time with family over break [or] keeping in touch with friends that you made this semester,” Warner said. ”Staying social is very important.”

Additionally, Warner said establishing and sustaining a routine with certain behavioral patterns, such as going to bed at roughly the same time each night and eating at regular intervals, can help stabilize students’ mental health.

Kays agreed and said exercising with a sense of purpose is another beneficial activity that college students can implement into their daily wintertime routines.

“It’s another counter to negative mood and affect, so being intentional and setting a structure that you’re going to the gym, period, and that’s going to give you endorphins and boost your mood,” Kays said.

Still, Kays said students should make time for their preferred interests that might fall outside the health and wellness realm. After all, winter break is meant to be a recharging experience, he said.

“Whether you like to paint, if you like to hang out with friends, if you like to game, schedule and be more intentional about the activities you enjoy,” Kays said.

Though the cold is often associated with seasonal depression and other harmful mental health circumstances, Warner said it is important to remember the season’s overall relationship with wellness isn’t entirely negative.

“The cold can be a great time to reflect,” Warner said. “Winter is the season of reflection, so it can be a good time to stay inside, maybe get under a blanket on the couch, journal a bit, catch up on your favorite Netflix series.”

For more personalized assistance, Ohio State’s Counseling and Consultation Services offers a 24-hour chat line that can help college students access immediate resources and support.