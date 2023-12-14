The Yule Ball — a Christmas-esque celebration first described in the Harry Potter book series’ fourth installment, titled “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” — has been especially adored by Wizarding World fans since it was brought to life in the 2005 “Goblet of Fire” film adaptation.

This year, Columbus’ Center of Science and Industry — also known as COSI — will host its own Yule Ball.

Tyler Tompkins, one of COSI’s event coordinators and the director of COSI’s After Dark program, said individuals over the age of 21 can attend the COSI After Dark “Wizard School: Yule Ball” event on Thursday to enjoy themed food, drinks and activities.

Kristy Williams, COSI’s director of communications, said the museum space is already decorated like a winter wonderland as a part of the center’s Season of Celebrations holiday experience. Therefore, she said COSI will only have to add some additional furnishings and prepare for a handful of specific guest experiences — including Rat Quidditch, a modification of COSI’s famous Rat Basketball demonstration — to ensure the Yule Ball feels complete.

“It will be a ball fit for fun-seeking wizards,” Williams said. “With activities like Rat Quidditch and beverages like Butterbeer, it’s going to be an unforgettable experience.”

Though COSI’s After Dark series has hosted Harry Potter-themed events in the past, Tompkins said this year marks the organization’s first time hosting a Yule Ball, something he said many people have been hoping for.

“I think that people are attracted to the wizarding world for many different reasons,” Tompkins said. “It’s a story of love and hope and it can transport you away to a different world. The fanbase of this iconic franchise is very enthusiastic and we love to see it at our events.”

Williams said beyond appealing to fans of the beloved wizarding franchise, this event comes at an ideal time for those who may be less familiar with the Harry Potter story but love the holiday season.

“‘Goblet of Fire’ is a fan-favorite book, and it’s hard to forget the rich descriptions in the book and the beautiful portrayal in the movie,” Williams said. “But more than that, it’s a holiday highlight in the story that’s perfect to bring to life right here at COSI.”

Tompkins said he thinks there is an inherently magical quality to COSI that will help it bring the Yule Ball’s magical atmosphere to life.

“For many people, including myself, I think COSI is a magical place in itself,” Tompkins said. “So many thousands of children have gotten to experience the wonder and amazement of seeing science firsthand and coming back can be a magical bit of nostalgia, the same nostalgia one gets from experiencing the same Harry Potter book or movie you experienced as a child.”

While there is no formal dress code for the event, Tompkins said guests are encouraged to fully embrace the theme by wearing robes and carrying wands.

Doors for the event open at 6:30 p.m., with tickets priced at $20 online or $30 at the door. More information about purchasing tickets online is available on COSI’s website.