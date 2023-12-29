As No. 7 Ohio State takes on No. 9 Mizzou in the Cotton Bowl Friday at AT&T Stadium, it will be without a couple of its stars — Marvin Harrison Jr. and Tommy Eichenberg.

The two have not yet announced their future plans, however the decision to forgo the bowl game and Eichenberg’s acceptance of the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl invitation guarantees he will not return and makes it unlikely that Harrison will play again for the Buckeyes.

Harrison and Eichenberg did both make the trip to Dallas.

Out

Nolan Baudo WR

Tommy Eichenberg LB

Marvin Harrison Jr. WR

Zak Herbstreit TE

Lathan Ransom S

Reis Stocksdale WR

Miles Walker OL

Kourt Williams II LB

Miyan Williams RB