Junior wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and cornerback Denzel Burke were among eight players to announce Tuesday that they will be playing in the Cotton Bowl Dec. 29 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas against Missouri.

Despite the decision to participate in the bowl game — for most of them — the rest of their collegiate football careers remain undecided. Others playing include defensive end Jack Sawyer, cornerback Jordan Hancock, left guard Donovan Jackson, left tackle Josh Fryar, defensive lineman Tyleik Williams and linebacker Cody Simon.

“I am playing in the bowl game, that’s one thing that’s for sure,” Egbuka said. “I think it’s important to end the season on the right note with a win against a really good team and I’m excited to have another chance to be on the field with my brothers.”

With the announcement that he will play in the Cotton Bowl, Simon also said he will return to Ohio State for a fifth season in 2024-25. He was the sole Buckeye of the seven to declare his future plans.

“I’m really happy with my decision,” Simon said.

Since the transfer portal opened Dec. 4, 15 Buckeyes have made the decision to leave Columbus and seek another opportunity. One of which was junior quarterback Kyle McCord, while senior running back Miyan Williams declared for the 2024 NFL draft.

Additionally, fans can expect to see sophomore quarterback Devin Brown at the helm of the Ohio State offense following McCord’s departure. The two battled for the starting quarterback position through the first two weeks of the season before head coach Ryan Day ultimately announced McCord as the full-time starter.

“I’m pumped,” Brown said. “I can’t believe my first start is going to be in the Cotton Bowl — a big stage against a really good team. It’s a top-10 matchup. And I’m just excited to go out there and show what I can do.”