After spending four seasons with the Buckeyes, senior wide receiver Julian Fleming has entered the transfer portal, according to his announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Fleming joins a list of 12 other Buckeyes who have entered the portal, including junior quarterback Kyle McCord.

Fleming was ESPN’s No. 1 overall recruit in 2020. During his freshman year, he played in seven games and hauled in seven catches for 74 yards. In his junior year, he had a career-high six touchdowns with 533 receiving yards.

In 2023, Fleming appeared in 12 games, tallying 26 catches for 270 yards.

However, Fleming never quite caught on with the Buckeye passing game and was on the field most of the time for his run-blocking ability. Recruited by head coach Ryan Day and current offensive coordinator Brian Hartline, Fleming was continuously overshadowed by other receivers.

In his freshman and sophomore seasons, current NFL wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave headlined the room. Then, in his junior year, current NFL wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and junior wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. led the position.

In 2023, Harrison and junior Emeka Egbuka proved to be one of the best duos in the country, with Harrison proving himself as one of the best receivers in the country.

Now, Fleming will look for a new home in the transfer portal for his final year of eligibility.

Other players who have entered the transfer portal include:

Sophomore DE Omari Abor

Senior S Cameron Martinez

Graduate OL Victor Cutler Jr.

Junior RB Evan Pryor

Sophomore CB Ryan Turner

Senior kicker Parker Lewis,

Sophomore CB Jyaire Brown

Sophomore S Kye Stokes

Senior OL Jakob James

Junior LB Reid Carrico