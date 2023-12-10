Despite having six finalists since 2018, Troy Smith remains the last Ohio State player to win the Heisman Trophy.

This year’s finalist Marvin Harrison Jr. had a competent case, being the only receiver among the finalists, the youngest of the four (three years) — yet still dominating like none other — and a projected top 10 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

A historic year for Harrison fell short in the Heisman Trophy race, placing fourth behind LSU quarterback and Heisman winner, Jayden Daniels.

On Friday, Harrison won the Fred Biletnikoff Award, presented to the best wide receiver in college football.

This time around he secured the most prestigious college award among all positions in the Heisman Trophy, which is granted to the most outstanding player.

Harrison has been a central figure in the Heisman race all season.

A junior and four-star prospect, Harrison entered the 2023-24 season as one of the most dynamic receivers in the country, all while playing with a first-year starting quarterback, high school teammate and former Buckeye quarterback Kyle McCord.

Against Youngstown State, Harrison took off as he torched the Penguins, recording 160 receiving yards and two touchdowns. The game became just one of eight on the season in which the Philadelphia native reached over 100 yards.

Harrison’s last outing against Michigan pushed him past former Buckeye receiver David Boston for first all-time in 100 yards receiving games with 15.

Harrison’s 18-yard per catch average, the highest among a strong receiver class in the Big Ten, earned him the nickname “Maserati Marv,” coined by FOX announcer Gus Johnson. Harrison finished the season with 67 receptions, 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns, becoming the first Buckeye to record back-to-back 1000-yard seasons.

The youngest of this year’s finalists, Harrison placed fourth, marking the sixth consecutive time an Ohio State Heisman Trophy finalist came up short. Former Buckeye quarterback and now Houston Texan C.J. Stroud was fourth last year.

Washington’s quarterback and Maxwell Award winner Michael Penix Jr. finished second in this year’s voting followed by Oregon’s quarterback Bo Nix.

With the Heisman Trophy now in the rearview mirror, an even bigger question remains.

Will Harrison Jr. return?

During a press conference Thursday, Harrison said he is unsure on whether he’ll come back for an extra season or declare for the 2024 NFL draft.

However, he emphasized there’s no rush to make his decision as he’ll continue to weigh his options with friends, family and coaches, he said.