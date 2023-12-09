Marvin Harrison Jr. won the 2023 Biletnikoff award Friday night at the Home Depot College Football Awards in New York City.

The Biletnikoff award is given to college football’s most “outstanding” receiver.

Harrison was a finalist alongside Malik Nabers from LSU and Washington’s Rome Odunze. Last season, Harrison was among the awards’ three finalists, as well, but Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt took the honor at the end of the night.

Hours later, Harrison was recorded by former defensive end Zach Harrison in Ohio State’s Woody Hayes Athletic Center working on the JUGS machine following the loss, which was screenshotted and posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, by Cleveland.com’s Stephen Means. The caption read, “Y’all just might have made a monster.” The post aged well.

With 67 receptions, 1,211 yards and 15 touchdowns — including one rushing — Harrison became the second Ohio State receiver to win the award beside Terry Glenn in 1995.

Saturday night Harrison will attend the Heisman Trophy Ceremony as one of four finalists. Oregon’s Bo Nix, Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. and LSU’s Jayden Daniels are also up for the honor. Harrison would be the first Buckeye receiver to win the Heisman trophy.