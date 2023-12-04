The NCAA transfer portal opened Monday morning.

Ohio State junior quarterback Kyle McCord wasted no time jumping into it, according to ESPN.

After three seasons with the Buckeyes, McCord became a full-time starter for the program this season.

The Mt. Laurel, New Jersey, native won the starting quarterback battle in August after competing with sophomore quarterback Devin Brown.

McCord finished the season with 3,170 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The junior almost helped lead Ohio State to a nearly perfect season, but two costly interceptions against Michigan led the Buckeyes to their first loss of the season.

This announcement comes a day after the College Football Playoff Selection Committee released its rankings, with the Buckeyes not in contention for a national championship but instead competing in the Cotton Bowl.

Ohio State will be playing in the Cotton Bowl against No. 9 Missouri Dec. 28 at 8 p.m.