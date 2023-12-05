Marvin Harrison Jr. is New York City-bound.

Harrison is one of four 2023 Heisman Trophy finalists and the fifth finalist from Ohio State since 2018, according to a press release from the athletic department Monday. He will join LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Harrison is currently ranked No. 2 in the nation in receiving touchdowns with 14 and is ninth in the country in total receiving yards with 1,210.

Over his three years at Ohio State, Harrison has topped the Buckeye record books in games with over 100 yards receiving at 15 and became the first-ever player in program history to have multiple 1,000-plus yard receiving seasons.

Harrison is now the first Ohio State wide receiver to ever be a Heisman finalist and only the fourth over the last 15 seasons to be invited. He would be the fourth in his position to win the award, following Alabama’s DeVonta Smith who won in 2020, and the first Buckeye since Troy Smith in 2006.

The ceremony will be held Saturday at the Appel Room inside Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. It will be broadcast live on ESPN at 8 p.m