Senior running back Miyan Williams announced in a statement on Instagram Monday he will declare for the 2024 NFL draft, becoming the first Buckeye of the 2023 season to declare.

Williams finished the regular season with 49 carries, 158 yards and three touchdowns for the Buckeyes. However, his senior season was cut short when head roach Ryan Day announced Oct. 31 that Williams suffered a season-ending injury in practice.

“It’s time for me to embark on my next chapter and making my dreams of playing in the NFL a reality. I have decided to enter my name in the 2024 NFL draft,” Willams said in his post.

Williams, almost an Iowa State Cardinal, decided to take his talents to Columbus instead of Ames, Iowa, back in 2020. Soon after his show during the Sugar Bowl 2021 against the Clemson Tigers, where he recorded an average of 7 yards per carry, Buckeye Nation was impressed.

Williams, the 5-foot-9, 226-pound running back, secured 20 touchdowns in his time with the Buckeyes.

Additionally, Williams was rewarded twice with OSU Scholar-Athlete awards, and became a two-time Academic all-Big Ten honoree.

“As I take these next steps in life I will forever be a Buckeye for life. O-H!!” Williams said in his statement.