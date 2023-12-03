The No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes will take on the No. 9 Missouri Tigers Dec. 29 in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl as one of the New Year’s six games.

After its 30-24 loss to No. 1 Michigan, Ohio State fell to the sixth seed in the CFP rankings before ultimately falling to the seventh seed in Sunday’s final placing. This is the fourth time the Buckeyes have missed the playoffs.

Ohio State has played in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium twice before — a 24-7 win against USC in 2017 and a 28-12 victory over Texas A&M in 1986.

Head coach Ryan Day said Sunday, despite this not being a playoff game, the “No. 1 thing is to win the game.”

The four teams to make the playoff include No. 1 Michigan versus No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl at 5 p.m., and No. 2 Washington versus No. 3 Texas in the Sugar Bowl at 8:45 p.m. Jan. 1, 2024.

The Cotton Bowl kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN.