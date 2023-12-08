Ohio State senior tight end Joe Royer has entered the transfer portal after four seasons with the Buckeyes, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

Royer now joins a list of 13 others from the Ohio State football program who have chosen to take their talents elsewhere.

The news of Royer’s departure comes just a day after the offense lost senior running back Chip Trayanum to the transfer portal.

Royer, who ranked as a four-star recruit out of Elder High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, was a part of the 2020 recruiting class and therefore has two years of eligibility remaining.

Royer played in three of the first four games of the season, but only saw one game of action in both October and November.

The tight end leaves Ohio State having recorded four catches for 24 yards.

The Buckeyes have currently lost seven offensive players to the portal, including junior quarterback Kyle McCord, senior wide receiver Julian Fleming and junior running back Evan Pryor.