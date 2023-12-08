There is a chance Marvin Harrison Jr. will return to Ohio State for a fourth season.

From becoming the first-ever Ohio State wide receiver named a Heisman Trophy finalist to being the only player to reach 1,000 receiving yards in program history twice, Harrison could easily be a top-five pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

However, he wanted to achieve two goals while at Ohio State: beat Michigan and win a Big Ten Championship. Harrison has no gold pants and no rings after three seasons with the Buckeyes.

“I think it’s great motive to come back if that’s what I decide to do because that’s something I definitely want to do in my Ohio State career,” Harrison said. “I’m undecided. [I’m] really just taking it day by day at this time.”

With all of the accolades he’s achieved, including Big Ten Offensive Player and Receiver of the Year awards, as well as All-Big Ten First Team and All-American First Team honors, Harrison said he would have rather reached his two goals than win the awards.

“I think I would trade it all for a win against the team up north, get to Indy and win the Big Ten Championship,” Harrison said. “It’s been tough dealing with it, but we stick together as a team.”

Harrison said he is “blessed” to be in his position.

“It’s just something that if I do decide to move on and not come back, I’ll have to live with. It’ll be very hard for me,” Harrison said. “It’s something I want to do really bad as a college football player.”

Next up for Harrison and the Buckeyes is the Cotton Bowl Dec. 29 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Harrison said he is undecided if he will play, but he will be in attendance. Harrison said he may or may not have his decision made at that time and could even play in the game but still enter his name into the draft, or vice versa.

Last season, C.J. Stroud waited to announce his decision until the last day possible.

It is possible Harrison could follow suit and wait until Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, which is the final day for NFL hopefuls to declare for the draft.

Harrison said he has no timeline for when his decision will be made.

As Buckeye Nation awaits the announcement of Harrison’s future, he will be waiting on the chance to hear his name announced Friday night as the 2023 Biletnikoff Award winner, which is given to the nation’s “most outstanding receiver.” Harrison was a finalist in 2022, but Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt won the award.

The ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards begin at 7 p.m Friday.

On Saturday, Harrison will be in New York City for the 2023 Heisman Trophy Ceremony, which will air on ESPN at 8 p.m.