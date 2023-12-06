Senior running back Chip Trayanum is the most recent Buckeye to enter the transfer portal.

This makes for the third running back Ohio State has lost in just three days as junior Evan Pryor entered the portal and senior Miyan Williams declared for the NFL draft.

Transferring from Arizona State in 2021, Trayanum played two years as a Buckeye and accounted for some memorable plays. He was recruited as a linebacker out of high school but switched to running back for the Buckeyes after injuries piled up.

The former four-star recruit from Akron, Ohio, will have one final year of eligibility remaining. Trayanum played two years apiece at both Arizona State and Ohio State.

In 2023, he accounted for 373 yards on the ground and three touchdowns, which was second most on the team behind junior running back TreVeyon Henderson.

He also made one of the biggest plays of the season against Notre Dame.

Trayanum’s game-winning touchdown against the Fighting Irish Sept. 23 was the highlight of the season. The last-second score left the crowd in South Bend, Indiana, stunned, while Trayanum’s teammates stormed the field in the Buckeyes’ 17-14 prime-time victory.

Trayanum scored a touchdown in three-consecutive weeks against Western Kentucky, Notre Dame and Maryland while rushing for his highest total of the year against the Terrapins with 61 yards.

Having already lost 13 players to the transfer portal, Ohio State’s offense will look different in the Cotton Bowl against No. 9 Missouri Dec. 29.

As for now, the Buckeyes will have three new freshman running back recruits coming in next season who will likely replace the three who entered the portal and declared for the NFL draft.

The upcoming freshmen include James Peoples, Jordan Lyle and Sam Williams-Dixon.