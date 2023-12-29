Thursday afternoon marked the last interview with the coaches of two top-10 programs before they face off in the heart of Dallas at the 88th edition of the Cotton Bowl.

Head coaches Ryan Day and Eliah Drinkwitz of Ohio State and Missouri, respectively, spoke at a press conference in AT&T stadium, discussing their thoughts, impressions and feelings ahead of one of six New Year’s bowl games.

“Being here for Christmas is a different experience, but our guys have really enjoyed the week and also had a great week of practice,” Day said. “Practice in a first-class facility like we’re in right now made it easy and seamless. And again, a lot of people have a lot of pride in this bowl game so it’s an honor to be a part of.”

The players

Despite the Cotton Bowl being a day away, there’s no confirmation on the status of several players, including junior wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., graduate linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and junior defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau.

While Eichenberg and Tuimoloau practiced with their position group during Tuesday’s practice inside AT&T stadium, Harrison did not. Instead, he was spotted out of uniform and riding a stationary bike in the opposite end zone.

Harrison, who is projected to be a top-five pick in the NFL draft, has not officially announced whether he’ll compete in the bowl game or remain a Buckeye heading into next season.

Day said as of right now he will not announce whether those players will be available ahead of the Cotton Bowl. It’s an announcement that he will grant the players to make when they’re ready, he said.

“We’ll know in about 24 hours,” Day said.

Last rodeo

The saying, “Everything’s bigger in Texas” couldn’t ring truer in Dallas this week.

Three Buckeyes will look to have big nights under the bright lights at AT&T stadium.

Wide receiver Xavier Johnson, offensive lineman Matt Jones and safety Josh Proctor will play in their last collegiate football game Friday night. Day praised the three graduates for their hard work and discipline, while joking they would petition for an “eighth year” if they could.

Each player has their own story of perseverance, grit and determination that has molded them into the player and man they are today, he said.

“They’re all going to have great NFL careers, but they’ve made an impact,” Day said. “They’ve left a legacy behind in their rooms. All of those guys have been leaders. They’ve come up and really developed within the program and left something behind for the younger players.”

Day said these players truly embody what it means to be a student-athlete in a changing college football landscape.

“All of those guys have had opportunities to either go and declare early to go to the NFL, or possibly transfer somewhere else and they didn’t,” Day said. “They know what it means to be a Buckeye and they’re going to be missed.”

New helmet technology

The landscape of college football is constantly changing, and so is the technology.

One of at least 14 bowl games are testing two new technologies, including smart tablets on the sideline and coach-to-player helmet communications.

This initially included the Cotton Bowl. However, Day said he and Drinkwitz spoke about using the new technology and, in the end, elected to not use it for the upcoming game.

“We felt like it was probably something we want to have at spring practice and a preseason to work through because of the unintended consequences for something new, a new variable,” Day said.

Saturday’s bowl game between Utah and Northwestern will be the first time this new technology is implemented during a college football game.

However, Drinkwitz expressed the same sentiments, saying he and Day have a good working relationship, and came to an agreement to do away with the technology as of right now.

“December has got enough challenges for us,” Drinkwitz said. “To try to figure out how to communicate on the sidelines and get the communication in was just something that didn’t make a lot of sense for us.”

Gene Smith’s final game

Another familiar face will no longer be seen on the Ohio State sport sidelines as Ohio State’s athletic director, Gene Smith, announced his plans to retire on Aug. 8.

Day commended Smith’s ability to juggle Ohio State athletics, which includes over 1000 student-athletes and 36 major sports, making it one of the largest athletic programs in the nation. It’s a role one has to fully embrace, and Smith has done just that, he said.

“The reason you get into coaching, the reason you became an [athletic director] is to have an impact on people,” Day said. “He’s done that, he’s done that to me and my family.”

While Smith makes up only one of eight athletic directors in Ohio State history, Day said he handled the position with grace in his nearly two decades at the university.

“I don’t know all the ADs that have come before, but he’s one of the best of all time,” Day said.