Far away from the hustle and bustle of central campus, Building 358 sits tucked away on the quiet West Campus.

Also known as the Hoyt. L Sherman Studio Arts Center, the building is Ohio State’s home to various art disciplines, including metal working, sculpturing, and glass blowing. Each Wednesday night while many other parts of campus are settling down for the evening, members of The Glass Club convene at the Sherman Center to continue to learn and perfect the intricacies of glass art.

“When you are enrolled in class out here, the studio space is your studio space just as much as it is the next student’s studio space, so I love this idea of coming together as a community and touching base. It is somewhat of a rarity these days,” glass lecturer Jonathan Capps said.