Mirror Lake got its annual glow-up thanks to an Ohio Staters Inc. tradition. Light up the Lake on Nov. 30 saw cookies and drinks offered to students before a night of song, dance and even jump rope performances by multiple student groups.

The event has been running since 2003, and roughly 60,000 lights are strewn around Mirror Lake, one for each Ohio State student. The event concluded with a holiday-themed light show, the singing of Carmen Ohio and the lights flickering on all at once.

“We always do it the last full week of the semester before finals,” said Light Up the Lake co-chair for Ohio Staters, Inc. Audrey Sturgeon. “We just kind of hope it brings one last chance for all of the students to get together before they leave for break and also before finals.”