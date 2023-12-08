Columbus-born and -based funk punk-rock band Funky Ducklings will play alongside a handful of other local artists at Donatos Bar and Basement Friday.

Formed in December 2022, Funky Ducklings is comprised entirely of past and present Ohio State students. Singer Nina LeBlanc, keys player Eva Scherrer, bassist Sydney Petz and drummer Stefan Sholtis are all Ohio State alumni, while guitarist Ben Manner is a fifth-year music major.

Funky Ducklings was born out of a desire for a laid-back, creative outlet that could enable its members to perform for their other friends, LeBlanc said in an email.

“I have always loved singing, but I never had the nerve to do it in front of anyone,” LeBlanc said. “For Funky Ducklings, it’s a group of college kids who love to make music together with their friends.”

Funky Ducklings’ music can be described as “[hitting] shuffle on a playlist” that contains a surprising mix of sounds and genres, Petz said in an email.

“I love playing stuff that varies a lot because playing different styles really allows you to grow and learn as a musician,” Petz said.

Funky Ducklings takes inspiration from rock bands like Death Cab for Cutie, Paramore and Radiohead while also honing in on specific rock icons like Red Hot Chili Peppers’ John Frusciante and Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, LeBlanc said.

“Our sound is kind of an amalgamation of each member’s specific music tastes,” Sholtis said in an email. “We all compromise and play a little of what everyone likes.”

Sholtis said playing live is something he always looks forward to, largely because of the on-stage memories — which can be equal parts wholesome and chaotic — that he makes with his bandmates.

“I always find myself making eye contact with the other Ducklings on stage when something cool happens during a song,” Sholtis said. “Or when my stick snaps in half and goes flying towards our bassist.”

Petz agreed live shows hold a special place in her heart, and said she specifically loves the energy that accompanies performing in front of an invested audience.

“There’s such a rush that comes with letting loose,” Petz said. “Just putting out a great live product that people are going to enjoy.”

LeBlanc agreed.

“I love that even if I’m super nervous or stressed out before [the show], by the time we’re done with our set, somehow the last 30-45 minutes just slipped past my mind,” LeBlanc said.

LeBlanc said she and her fellow “Ducklings” appreciate the Columbus community’s consistent support, especially as a still-budding band with less experience in the live-music scene.

“Everyone always has something nice to say after,” LeBlanc said. “It’s so encouraging and friendly.”

Though Funky Ducklings gravitated toward a heavier sound over the summer, LeBlanc said the band is now working to get back to its funky roots while still maintaining a versatile repertoire.

“We have been widening our genres in general,” LeBlanc said. “Lately, we’ve been working on bringing back some classic funk into the mix, with both covers and original songs.”

LeBlanc said attendees can expect a feel-good atmosphere at a Funky Ducklings show, with each performance being intentionally different from the last.

“People can expect to be a little surprised,” LeBlanc said. “We’ve usually got a small trick up our sleeve or something new that we want to showcase.”

The doors to Donatos Bar and Basement will open Friday at 6:30 p.m., with a $5 cover at the door. More information about Funky Ducklings can be found on its Instagram page.