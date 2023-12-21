One ocean, 2,964 miles, a five-hour time difference — but the same game.

The life of a student-athlete comes with a multitude of balancing responsibilities and for men’s soccer defender Siggi Magnusson, life is all the more complicated as a transfer student from Iceland.

Born in Vestmannaeyjar, Iceland, Magnusson said he grew up in a family of five with one younger sister and brother. Soccer ran deep in his family’s bloodline as his father played competitively, and his sister, Ragna Magnúsdóttir, made the strenuous trip overseas and plays collegiate soccer as a sophomore defender at Boston College.

In Vestmannaeyjar, Magnusson said he started soccer at the age of 5 and competed in multiple leagues. Magnusson’s father and his friends had a big influence on his and his sister’s soccer career, he said.

“I got into it when my friends were just starting and my dad used to play it,” Magnusson said. “So it was something I kind of just tried and I started to have a lot of success with it.”

Magnusson said he had two favorite soccer players that he modeled his game after. One was Machester United’s Nemanja Vidić, who played for Magnusson’s favorite club, and Raphaël Varane, who played the same position as him, he said.

Magnusson said he started his professional career as a defender at 17 when he joined ÍBV, which is a club that plays in the top league of Iceland, Besta deild karla.

Magnusson said he knew he could play soccer at a high level, like Ohio State, due to his competitive nature and league success in Iceland.

“I played in all the youth leagues with the hometown people until I started playing on ÍBV in 2016,” Magnusson said. “And then I played friendlies [an exhibition game] and for the national under-21 team for Iceland.”

Since 2016, Magnusson has played in 138 games where he scored 10 goals and three assists in his professional career.

During this time, Magnusson said he kept up with his studies as he attended the University of Reykjavik for three years to acquire his bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering.

When Magnusson was at Reykjavik he learned of the opportunity to play soccer in the U.S. while continuing his education. Magnusson said his uncle played a big part in helping him look at American colleges as a serious option.

“After hearing from the boys about scholarships that are given to continue playing at American colleges, I asked my uncle about it, who played soccer at Virginia Tech and has a company that helps kids come to America,” Magnusson said.

After deliberating with his family and friends, Magnusson said he ended up choosing Ohio State. After dozens of conversations with coaches, Magnusson said he realized he’d have the best opportunity to start as a Buckeye in comparison to other European and American colleges.

Magnusson said the facilities and coaches at Ohio State were two key things that stuck out when searching for schools abroad.

“I would say the facilities are world-class and it’s something we couldn’t take for granted,” Magnusson said. “Also just talking to the coaches I got a really good vibe and I liked how they saw not only the game but their values in life and from that I could tell they were good people.”

Magnusson said the food was also a high point. He said he was shocked by the amount of food they provided for student-athletes at the university.

“We are really spoiled with the amount of food they gave us,” Magnusson said.

Ohio State’s head coach Brian Maisonneuve said he was excited to bring Magnusson on. His qualities and characteristics were evident from when he first met him.

“He’s a great kid,” Maisonneuve said. “When he came in first and he introduced himself, you can tell the maturity and the leadership qualities he has.”

Maisonneuve said he remembers Magnusson’s first practice with the team and how he reacted to the Columbus weather.

“It was hot,” Maisonneuve said. “It was 75 for the first practice when he [said] that this is the hottest day he’s had. So it took him a bit of an adjustment.”

Magnusson said being hundreds of miles away from his friends and family was another big change he had adjusted to.

“The hardest thing is to be away from friends and family,” Magnusson said. “I’m really looking forward to seeing them again when I go home over — for Christmas.”

Despite the changes, Magnusson said he’s fallen in love with the culture and people at Ohio State.

“All the new people I’ve met like my teammates, they are great and have taken me in with open arms, all the coaches and teachers are great,” Magnusson said. “The people in Columbus are so nice and they are ready to do everything for us and that’s something we value a lot.”

His teammate and captain senior midfielder Brayden Durbin said he’s fit in since the first day and is a brother to him and the team.

“Siggi is awesome. Man, we are so lucky to have him,” Durbin said. “He’s been huge for us and I’m excited that he’s on the team and if he continues doing what he’s been doing. It’s all gonna come together.”

With Magnusson finishing graduate school for industrial and systems engineering next year, he has one more season left to decide his next steps for life after college.

Magnusson said his goal — as of right now — is to continue pursuing his dream of playing professional soccer.

“So that will be the dream to go professionally but if not then I have my team back home,” Magnusson said. “At least something back home I think. So yes, I’m going to play. It’s just a matter of what level I’ll play.”