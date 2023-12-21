Laurence Wootton is going pro.

After a four-year Buckeye career, the senior midfielder was drafted No. 64 overall to the Chicago Fire Football Club in the third round of the 2024 Major League Soccer SuperDraft Tuesday evening.

Over his Ohio State stint, the Stoke-On-Trent, England native was named First-Team All-Big Ten four times — the first of any Buckeye — and earned Big Ten Midfielder of the Year honors two consecutive years, both in 2022 and 2023, once again becoming the only Ohio State player to do so.

Wootton racked up 18 goals, 42 points and a 54% shot-on-goal rate through his 62 starts.

In the 2023-24 season, Wootton led the team with five goals and 10 points while playing a total 1,568 minutes.