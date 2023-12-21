Much like movies, chocolate varies in quality. A Hershey’s Kiss, for example, isn’t bad because it’s still chocolate, but most people would prefer a treat of higher quality, like a couverture chocolate bar sold at an overpriced supermarket.

“Wonka” pales in comparison to 1971’s “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” not unlike how an overly processed, drug store-bought chocolate bar simply doesn’t stack up to a gourmet piece.

“Wonka” is a prequel to the classic story penned by legendary children’s book author Roald Dahl, which has been adapted to movie format twice. First, in the highly regarded 1971 film starring Gene Wilder as the titular character, and then again in 2005 with Johnny Depp’s eccentric Wonka portrayal receiving mixed reviews.

This time, rising superstar actor Timothée Chalamet dons the magician’s hat and introduces Wonka to newer generations in an original story directed by Paul King (“Paddington”). The prequel follows young Willy Wonka’s struggle with a corrupt “chocolate cartel” as he seeks to claim his crown as the greatest chocolatier of all time.

Chalamet was an excellent casting choice for the role, though it’s nearly impossible for anyone to ever live up to Wilder’s performance. Nevertheless, Chalamet is a peach as Wonka and successfully exudes the iconic character’s signature whimsy with his theater kid background becoming more evident than in his prior, more serious roles in titles like “Dune” or “Ladybird.”

Chalamet’s only fault is his vocal performance in the film’s various musical numbers where his singing doesn’t necessarily sound bad but has obviously undergone autotuning and other technological enhancement. As a result, his tunes end up feeling out of place, thus “un-immersing” the audience from the film.

While Chalamet performs admirably in a much different role than those he usually plays, it’s probably best that he stays away from musicals in the future.

Additionally, the unfortunate timing of the film’s release caused it to debut less than a month after “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” in which Rachel Zegler sang all her character’s songs live on set and showed audiences the cinematic value of truly remarkable vocal performances.

As for the story, it’s all too derivative of the typical children’s movie with a disappointingly predictable plot for a protagonist as zany as Wonka.

Oftentimes, children’s movies hide behind the “this movie is made for children, it isn’t supposed to be complex” defense, but more recent projects like “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (2022) and “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” (2021) have proved that movies geared toward children can still thoughtfully explore complex topics with multidimensional characters and be successful among audiences of all ages.

“Wonka” tries to add some flavor to its story with a sprinkle of tragic backgrounds from both Wonka and Noodle (Calah Lane), an orphan whom he takes under his wing, but wholesome on-screen chemistry between Chalamet and Lane still isn’t enough to save the taste of a stale story.

The main villains of “Wonka” take form in the chocolate cartel — a trio of greedy businessmen who get customers hooked on their chocolate and bribe dirty police with their plentiful supply — and are pretty forgettable, although Keegan Michael-Key as the police captain is a welcome addition and probably the best supporting cast member outside of Lane.

Another notable addition to the film’s story comes in the form of Hugh Grant as an Oompa Loompa, which ends up being a CGI abomination that will undoubtedly induce nightmares for those unfortunate enough to lay eyes upon him.

Even so, no one will regret watching “Wonka,” as it boasts beautiful set design and charming acting performances. The film will likely leave viewers with just enough of a taste of the “Willy Wonka” universe to make them long for the days of Wilder and the 1971 masterpiece when the world of pure imagination was just a bit bigger.

Rating: 3/5