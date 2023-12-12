For those about to say farewell to Ohio State, the Ohio Union Activities Board gave students the opportunity to decorate and personalize their own grad caps on Dec. 10.

As a reward for completing their degrees, students were given fabrics, paint, beads and several other materials to customize their cap to their liking. Grad Cap Craft Night occurs at the end of each semester and is just one of several free events that occur for commencement week.

“I think OSU is such a huge school. It’s a really great opportunity to kind of put your individual stamp on commencement or on just a commencement experience,” said Ohio Union Activities Board assistant director Krystal Vielman-Diaz.