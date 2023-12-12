Two women were charged by Columbus city prosecutors in connection to November’s vandalism of the Ohio State Hillel building.

On Nov. 7, two women entered Ohio State’s Hillel building — a center for Jewish students off of East 16th Avenue — and vandalized Israeli flags while shouting anti-Israel statements.

When one of the women was confronted by staff, she ran out to the car and yelled “f*ck you,” “you support genocide” and “free Palestine.”

On Tuesday, the women were charged with misdemeanor ethnic intimidation, theft, criminal trespassing and criminal mischief, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

“Today we welcome the announcement by the Columbus City Attorney’s office about the charges they are bringing against two alleged perpetrators who vandalized the OSU Hillel Wexner Jewish Student Center building,” Naomi Lamb, CEO of Ohio State Hillel said in an Instagram post Tuesday. “These charges send a strong statement that hate-fueled attacks are completely unacceptable.”

This is a developing story that The Lantern will update when we receive further information.





