The Ohio State Boxing Club introduces aspiring athletes to the sport in a safe and informative environment.

Club captains Eddie Kubit and Ella Yi walk our Lantern TV reporters through the ropes, teaching them what it takes to be a boxer. Not only did our reporters learn the art of boxing, but also the community that surrounds it.

“I feel like I’ve met some of my best friends through the boxing club,” Lila Tye, an Ohio State Boxing Club member, said. “I’m learning how to defend myself as well.”