Houston Texans quarterback and former Buckeye C.J. Stroud has become a Platinum Member of the “THE Foundation,” an Ohio State name, image and likeness collective, by making a notable contribution to his alma mater.

Stroud is the first former student-athlete partner to become a donor, according to THE Foundation, which was founded by former national championship-winning quarterback Cardale Jones and real estate developer Brian Schottenstein. To earn platinum status, Stroud must have donated between $50,000-$100,000, according to the group’s website.

The group’s mission is to bring NIL to men’s basketball and Ohio State football players, making them “brand ambassadors.”

Stroud’s offering comes at a time when head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes have added a stock of notable players from the transfer portal.

The contribution also comes just days after Stroud and the Texans were eliminated by the Baltimore Ravens from the NFL playoffs 34-10 in the AFC divisional round Saturday.

Stroud, now 22, was the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL draft and is seen as a heavy favorite to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.