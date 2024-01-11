Leslie Wexner, chairman of the Wexner Medical Center Board and founder of L Brands, was accused by one of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking victims of having sex with her on multiple occasions in newly unsealed documents released Tuesday.

The court documents were filed by the lawyers of the victim, Virginia Giuffre, in a defamation case against one of Epstein’s defense lawyers. In Giuffre’s deposition, she claimed that she was trafficked to Wexner and had sex with him “multiple times” when directly asked.

When directed to clarify how many times she has had sex with Wexner, Giuffre said more than three and possibly more than five.

Giuffre also said she was directed to wear lingerie for Wexner by Ghislainee Maxwell and claimed to have had sex with Wexner and Sarah Kellen, Epstein’s former assistant, together. In other court documents, Maxwell denied ever providing Giuffre a “sexual outfit” to wear for Wexner.

Further, Giuffre claimed that Wexner “participated in sex with minors,” and that she had hoped to bring legal proceedings against him for these acts.

“I wanted to see him come forward, I wanted justice to happen,” Guiffre said in her deposition.

When asked for clarification on that statement, Giuffre said she “wanted [Wexner] to own up for his wrongs.”

There are currently no charges against Wexner related to these accusations.

Wexner’s representatives did not respond Wednesday to the allegations revealed in the court documents but referenced past denials others have given regarding Wexner’s relationship with Epstein. Since the 2015 court proceedings, Brad Edwards, one of Giuffre’s lawyers, said during a news conference that Wexner’s statements denying having any knowledge of Epstein’s sexual activities are “very highly likely to be true.”

In addition, Alan Dershowitz, a member of Epstein’s defense team, testified that David Boies, one of Giuffre’s lawyers, had told Dershowitz that he had done an “extensive investigation of the allegations against Leslie Wexner” and concluded such allegations to be false, according to court documents from a 2020 lawsuit filed against Dershowitz by Giuffre. Wexner also denied ever meeting Giuffre in the lawsuit.

Wexner was previously mentioned in court documents released Jan. 3 as someone Giuffre thought would have discoverable information to support her claims of Epstein’s alleged abuse.