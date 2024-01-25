Columbus may be known for Ohio State football and modernist architecture, but a select community knows its other reason for renown: it’s home to the oldest magic convention in the country.

Magifest — presented by global magic store Vanishing Inc. — will return for its 93rd consecutive year in Columbus Thursday through Sunday, according to the company’s website. The three-day event will be hosted at the Renaissance Downtown Columbus Hotel and feature a panel of performers encompassing a vast array of disciplines, headlined by guest of honor Richard Turner.

For Turner, Magifest 2024 is a farewell performance to cap off a career spanning over five decades. Turner, who lost his eyesight as a child due to retina degeneration disease, is widely regarded as one of the best close-up magicians in the world and has entertained the likes of Muhammad Ali, Brad Pitt, Colin Powell and Johnny Carson.

“I think about the fact that I have been on stage for 52 years now. That is shocking to me.” Turner said. “It is kind of thrilling when people ask me stories about things. I have done things that 99.9% of people in the world will never have the opportunity to do, and I have met some of the most amazing people in the world.”

Turner lost his sense of sight when he was 9 years old, but he said he has not allowed that to hold him back. On top of a fruitful career in magic, Turner is a sixth-degree black belt in karate and partakes in many thrill-seeking activities like cliff diving and shark hunting, he said.

“Some people see [my loss of sight] as a liability, but it turned out to be my greatest asset,” Turner said. “I do have a touch and that has allowed me to do things with cards that other people thought were not possible to do.”

Turner will be joined by several fantastical performers at this year’s convention, including mentalist Jason Suran, globally respected juggler Alexander Koblikov and other world champions in various magic and talent shows, co-founder of Vanishing Inc. Joshua Jay said in an email.

Unlike some conventions at which large crowds can hinder attendees’ ability to enjoy the event, Vanishing Inc. is limiting the number of total tickets sold to only 1,000 to prevent these problems, Jay, also an Ohio State alum, said.

Tickets for the three-day event start at $350 and, for the first time in Magifest history, exclusive VIP tickets with special perks will be available for $550. In addition to priority seating, these VIP tickets grant holders entry to private workshops that allow aspiring magicians to learn from professionals Art Benjamin and Dan Harlan, according to Vanishing Inc.’s website.

“This is the closest you will ever get to a private lesson,” the website states.

Though anyone can attend and enjoy Magifest’s performances, Jay said the convention typically attracts amateur magicians due to its ample workshop opportunities.

“We have a youth scholarship so that anyone under 18 can apply to attend for free, and we welcome magicians from all over the world,” Jay said. “Beginners are entirely welcome. Absolutely no experience is required.”

In order to apply for the youth scholarship, Vanishing Inc.’s website states that young magicians must perform for free at a local nonprofit and submit evidence of the performance with their application.

Besides performances, speakers and workshops, the website states that Magifest will host the largest Dealer’s Room of any magic convention in America, where vendors set up booths to sell magic-related items such as books, tricks and cards. Attendees will be able to get their hands on unreleased books, new tricks and other magic-related items.

Turner said he looks forward to captivating a crowd of magic-lovers one last time.

“This is my farewell, full-going-out performance, and I know there is going to be a lot of amazing magicians there, so that will be fun as well,” Turner said.