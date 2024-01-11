Finding your place as a spring transfer student

The autumn semester is typically envisioned as a time for a fresh start, but spring beginnings are still possible — especially for students stepping onto Ohio State’s campus for the first time.

Ohio State welcomed over 1,000 transfer students this year, and according to Harry Warner, associate director of outreach with Counseling and Consultation Services, many students transfer from branch campuses to Ohio State in the spring, often posing a stark contrast in campus size.

Coupled with a new environment, Warner said transfer students may worry about establishing a social network and a routine for themselves, especially with such a large student body. To make the campus smaller and to meet new people quicker, Warner said to establish a routine early.

“If you are a person that does physical activity, find your gym,” Warner said. “Find your routine, and kind of plan out what your day-to-day is gonna look like so you have that routine and place as the semester kicks off.”

This can help students create familiarity quickly on campus, Warner said. This repetition can help new students build rapport with others who frequent these spots, whether it be the gym, workout classes or dining halls.

“I think for me — when I was a student at Ohio State — it started to feel smaller the more that I would stick to my routine and show up at the same place week after week,” Warner said.

This can help transfer students fortify relationships that can make their adjustment feel less overwhelming. Warner said social networks are vital to navigating major life changes as they can provide a support system.

“I strongly believe that our social support, friends and our networks are our number one resource to navigating transitions so you don’t feel overwhelmed,” Warner said. “So build rapport and connect with roommates, and I would say, the piece there is, sometimes it can still be a little awkward meeting new people. So I would say, feel awkward but do it anyway. It’s really important to be very intentional about building those connections.”

Warner said building these connections can be as small as saying hello to people in class or as big as getting involved in student organizations. Like the fall, the beginning of the spring semester offers the Spring Student Involvement Fair and welcome events.

As opposed to the estimated 800 clubs that attend in the fall, about 420 clubs are registered to attend the spring fair, which will take place in the Archie Griffin Grand Ballroom and the Performance Hall Jan. 18-19. Erin McAlhaney, coordinator of student organizations and involvement with the Office of Student Life, said this can be an advantage for students considering attending.

“I think it provides a really good space for people who do feel overwhelmed by the fall involvement fair because it is a very overwhelming place to be,” McAlhaney said. “It’s very busy, it’s very crowded, it’s really hot, all of those things. So the fact that this is indoors and is a little smaller with a little more space, it gives you an opportunity to talk with orgs, maybe a little more one-on-one. It gives that kind of intimate feel.”

Though it is smaller than the fall involvement fair, McAlhaney said there is still a vast variety of clubs featured at the spring fair, including new clubs that formed during the fall semester. Students can also check out the Student Organization Directory if they can’t find a club that fits them at the fair.

When looking for student organizations to join, Warner advises stepping away from clubs that are connected to a student’s academics, and instead focusing on hobbies or other passions. This can help students create a balance between their personal life and their academics.

“Do something different. Maybe you join an intramural sporting type of group or Bread Club, something that has nothing to do with your major, so you’re attending to other parts of your identity,” Warner said. “I think that’s really important when you want to make a big place small. Don’t forget about all the parts of you that aren’t academic-focused. Students are whole, whole people who deserve to have all the parts of their identity on the table.”

With over 1,400 student organizations, it can be hard for students to find an organization that is the best fit for them. Conveniently, Student Activities offers Get Involved Consultations — a one-on-one, 30-minute meeting with a student organization coach focused on finding clubs that fit with a student’s specific interests.

Students can also try organizations without full commitment. McAlhaney suggested casting a wide net and trying out different student organizations to find the right fit.

“It is okay to try something, decide it’s not for you, and decide to try something else,” McAlhaney said. “So don’t over-involve yourself right off the bat. Pick a couple of things to try, and if they’re maybe not the best fit, see what else is out there.”