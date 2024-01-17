Ohio State football’s first showing of the new season has been announced.

The Buckeyes will hold their spring game on April 13, per a graphic posted on social media by Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson. Included in the graphic were the dates for the annual coaches clinic, which will occur on April 11 and 12.

A kickoff time and ticket prices have not yet been announced, nor has a start date for spring practices.

The graphic alludes to an NFL coach and various members of the Ohio State coaching staff speaking at the coaching clinic, as well.