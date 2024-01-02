The 14-3 Buckeye loss in the Cotton Bowl Friday marked the official conclusion to the 2023 Ohio State football season — and time for several players to make decisions about their futures.

Will they stay, transfer or go professional?

After five seasons with the Buckeyes, graduate linebacker Steele Chambers announced Tuesday on Instagram that he will be entering his name into the 2024 NFL draft. This news comes just three days after junior defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. shared the news that he will also be continuing his football career at the professional level.

The duo helped lead the No. 3 defense in the country as they allowed the fewest opposing touchdowns of any team in the country.

Chambers, who was recruited as a running back out of Blessed Trinity Catholic High School in Roswell, Georgia, changed from offense to defense after two seasons. This year, he led Ohio State with 83 total tackles.

“I want to thank my teammates, the warriors I went to battle with day in and day out,” Chambers said in his announcement. “Without this Brotherhood, I would not be here today. You are the reason I continue.”

Hall, a Streetsboro, Ohio, native, is credited with six sacks in two seasons for minus 53 yards as a Buckeye. Despite battling a lower-leg injury most of the 2023 season, the tackle was a consistent piece of the Ohio State defense and tied his career-high four tackles in its 30-24 loss to Michigan Nov. 25, 2023.

“It’s time to start the next chapter of my life and make the one dream that never died in me come true,” Hall said in his Saturday declaration.

Chambers and Hall have become the second and third Ohio State players to declare. Senior running back Miyan Williams was the first on Dec. 4, 2023, and though senior linebacker Tommy Eichenberg has not officially announced this, his acceptance of the 2024 Senior Bowl means he will forego any remaining collegiate eligibility.

The final day for players to declare for the 2024 NFL draft is Jan. 15.