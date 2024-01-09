Chris Ward, who made Buckeye fans proud on the football field from 1974-77, is continuing to do so off the field even today.

Monday’s ESPN Championship Drive program announced Ward will be inducted into both the College Football Hall of Fame and the National Football Foundation as part of their 2024 classes — he will be the 28th Ohio State player to be selected for both honors.

As for his success at offensive tackle, not only was he made a two-time All-American and earned four-time Big Ten championships with the Buckeyes, but he was inducted into Ohio State’s Hall of Fame in 1989 after his NFL career was split between the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins.

Ward was drafted fourth overall by the Jets in the 1978 NFL draft and played in 100 total games over his seven-year career. Following his departure from the league, he founded Ward International, a secular school with programs to help at-risk youth.

The 66th Annual Awards Dinner will be held Dec. 10 at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas where Ward and the rest of the 2024 class will officially be inducted.