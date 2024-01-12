Former Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller III has retired from football, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

Miller, who spent the past two seasons at Florida after transferring, did not appear in a game for the Gators in the 2023 season and started just one game in 2022, a 30-3 loss to Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl, where Miller went 13 for 22 and 180 yards.

A four-star recruit coming out of high school, Miller was the No. 10 dual-threat quarterback and No. 12 player from Arizona in the class of 2020, per 247Sports recruiting ratings.

Miller spent two seasons in Columbus, appearing in six games and throwing for 101 yards and rushing for 22 yards. He scored his lone touchdown as a Buckeye on a 2-yard run during a 52-17 win over Nebraska on Oct. 24, 2020.

During his time at Ohio State, Miller was suspended by the football program following an arrest for operating a vehicle while impaired on Nov. 5, 2021.