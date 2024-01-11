Arguably the best player in college football, Marvin Harrison Jr. has the opportunity to prove his pedigree at the next level.

Junior wide receiver Harrison announced his declaration for the 2024 NFL draft in a lengthy Instagram post-Thursday afternoon.

“To Buckeye Nation, the love I received from you all in the Shoe and on the road will be moments I cherish forever and I hope I left lasting memories for you on the field,” Harrison said. “I appreciate the support these past three years. Buckeye for life.”

The 2023 Heisman finalist and Biletnikoff Award winner, an award granted to the most outstanding receiver in college football, is projected to be a top-five draft pick.

Some outlets even have him going No. 1 overall, making him the first receiver to do so since Keyshawn Johnson in 1996.

Standing at 6 feet, 4 inches, with elite speed and route running skills, Harrison has already cemented his name within the Ohio State record books.

A prospect in the class of 2020, Harrison came in as the 13th-ranked receiver, behind other big names including his running mate, junior wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.

However, Harrison soon caught fire early on with a three-touchdown performance in the Rose Bowl against No. 10 Utah his freshman year.

The wideout would go on to register back-to-back 1000-yard seasons, becoming the first Buckeye to do so.

Harrison reached 100 yards this season for the 15th time in his Buckeye career, the most of any receiver in the program’s history.

Electing to opt out of the Cotton Bowl, Harrison finished the regular season with 1,211 yards, 67 catches and 14 touchdowns. The NFL draft is April 25, 2024, with ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network broadcasting parts of the event.