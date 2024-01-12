The Buckeyes’ top running back is here to stay.

Junior running back TreVeyon Henderson will be returning for his senior season, he announced via Instagram Friday.

“If it wasn’t for God, I wouldn’t be making this decision to come back for my senior year,” Henderson said. “But God led me back for a greater purpose, to do something much bigger than me.”

After much speculation loomed about Henderson’s future, the junior finally broke his silence.

Rated as the No. 1 running back in the class of 2022, Henderson burst onto the scene his freshman year, leaving little doubt of his capabilities.

During his freshman season, he rushed for 1,268 yards, caught 312 receiving yards and scored 19 touchdowns, the most of any freshman in Ohio State history.

The statistics and accolades led him to be named Freshman All-American and second-team All-Big Team. However, the following two years have been anything but easy.

Plagued by injuries, Henderson played in only eight games his sophomore season, registering a career-low 517 rushing yards and four receptions.

He also missed the 2022 Peach Bowl due to a fracture and torn ligament, which required surgery, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

This past season proved to be similar as he suffered a foot injury against Notre Dame on Sept. 23, 2023, in South Bend, Indiana.

Despite missing three games, Henderson led the team in rushing with 926 rush yards on 156 carries and 229 yards in the air.

Henderson will be joining a running back room, filled with new talents, including the newly acquired former Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins, who is one of only two SEC running backs in history to have 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns in their first two seasons.