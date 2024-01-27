Michigan has hired Sherrone Moore as the new head football coach for the 2023-24 season, according to a press release from the university Friday.

The hiring comes just two days after longtime Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh signed a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers of the NFL.

Moore, who was promoted from offensive coordinator, is the first African American head coach in the program’s history.

A former offensive lineman at Oklahoma, Moore has an extensive coaching career on the offensive side of the ball as he spent nearly a decade splitting coaching at both Louisville and Central Michigan.

He began his tenure at Michigan in 2018, moving from tight ends coach to offensive coordinator, and helped lead the Wolverines to three consecutive Big Ten titles.

Moore has experience being thrust into a new position. This past season, he was elevated to acting head coach after Harbaugh accepted a three-game suspension after violating the league’s sportsmanship policy.

During that stretch, the Wolverines went undefeated, defeating Big Ten opponents in Penn State, Maryland and Ohio State.

Harbaugh returned for the Big Ten championship, and the Wolverines went on to defeat Iowa and march their way to a national championship, their first in 26 years.

Moore is now taking over a national championship-winning team that is likely looking to start from scratch, with notable players leaving including senior running back Blake Corum, junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy and senior wide receiver Roman Wilson.