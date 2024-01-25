Jim Harbaugh will now be on the sideline in the City of Angels.

The former Wolverine head coach agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers Wednesday night, just 16 days removed from winning his first national championship with Michigan.

Harbaugh leaves Michigan after nine seasons and an 86-25 career record, including three straight appearances in the College Football Playoff and a trio of Big Ten championships over the past three seasons.

Harbaugh spent the 2011-2014 seasons at the helm of the San Francisco 49ers, highlighted by an appearance in Super Bowl XLVII.

After going winless from 2015-2019 against the Buckeyes, Harbaugh’s Wolverines toppled Ohio State three seasons in a row from 2021-2023 after the 2020 edition of The Game was canceled due to COVID-19.

Harbaugh is expected to bring Wolverine defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh with him to Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.

Despite recent success, Jim Harbaugh’s time at Michigan was tainted due to multiple suspensions this past season and an ongoing investigation into sign stealing that resulted in the resignation of Michigan staffer Connor Stalions in November 2023.

Jim Harbaugh leaves Ann Arbor, Michigan, with a 3-5 record against Ohio State and a 2-7 record in bowl games.