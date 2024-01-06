The Buckeyes made their third acquisition of the offseason Sunday when former Alabama center Seth McLaughlin committed to Ohio State Sunday, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

On Wednesday, McLaughlin announced that it’d be in his best interest to explore his options in the transfer portal following four seasons with the Crimson Tide. After a visit to Columbus, he decided he found his home as a Buckeye with one year of eligibility remaining.

Carson Hinzman, Ohio State’s starting center this season, was kept from playing in the Cotton Bowl due to unknown reasons. As McLaughlin started all 14 games in 2023 — including an SEC Championship and College Football Playoff semifinal — and eight in 2022, there could be a looming battle at the center position next season.

Originally a three-star recruit out of high school in 2020, as a transfer, McLaughlin moved up to a four-star and the No. 2 overall interior lineman in the portal, according to 247Sports.

Over his three seasons in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, under Nick Saban, McLaughlin is credited with allowing just one sack. However, he had his faults this season getting the ball to the quarterback.

After distributing a bad snap to Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe against Michigan in Monday’s College Football Playoff semifinal game on a fourth-and-1 play at the goal line in the final seconds, the Crimson Tide were knocked out of contention for the title.

McLaughlin brings experience to the offensive line, which is a necessity as the Buckeyes come off their last game where they allowed four sacks against Missouri Dec. 29, 2023, in the Cotton Bowl.

He joins former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard and former Ohio University tight end Will Kacmarek as additions ahead of spring 2024.