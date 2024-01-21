Less than a month ago, there were so many questions surrounding the next Ohio State quarterback. On Sunday, the class of 2024’s No. 1 quarterback and Alabama transfer Julian Sayin announced his commitment to the Buckeyes, according to ESPN insider Pete Thamel.

“Incredibly excited to join the team here at Ohio State,” Sayin told ESPN.

Has Ohio State found its answer?

If it isn’t Sayin, the Buckeyes signed Air Noland Dec. 20, 2023, a class of 2024, five-star quarterback out of Fairburn, Georgia, as an early enrollee. He joined an inexperienced room of sophomore Devin Brown and freshman Lincoln Kienholz.

On Jan. 4, Ohio State added veteran Kansas State transfer Will Howard to the mix, as well.

So how does Sayin fair?

Sayin, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound, five-star transfer from Carlsbad, California completed his high school career with 7,824 yards passing and 85 touchdowns.

Like Noland, Sayin was an early enrollee who signed Dec. 20, 2023 with the Crimson Tide despite receiving an offer from the Buckeyes in January 2023. His enrollment became official Jan. 10, 2024 — the same day Alabama longtime head coach and college football legend, Nick Saban, announced he was retiring.

Sayin, who hopped into the transfer portal nine days later, became the 30th player to do so following Saban’s announcement. He is now the third player Ohio State has acquired from Alabama following senior center Seth McLaughlin and sophomore safety Caleb Downs.

On Saturday, On3 transfer portal expert Pete Nakos made a crystal ball prediction that Sayin would become a Buckeye. Less than 24 hours later, his commitment became official.

Ohio State has now secured the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2024 in wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, the No. 1 overall transfer prospect in Downs and the No. 1 running back in the portal, sophomore Ole Miss transfer Quinshon Judkins.