Quinshon Judkins, the No. 1-rated running back in the transfer portal, announced his transfer to Ohio State Monday night on Instagram after two seasons at Ole Miss.

“I chose this place because I know I can help this team win championships as well as continue my development as a student-athlete,” Judkins wrote in his announcement. “Go Bucks.”

According to 247Sports, Judkins is now a four-star prospect and was the fourth-best player in the transfer portal — the highest the Buckeyes have picked up thus far. As a high school commit, Judkins was rated a three-star athlete and the 53rd-best running back in the class of 2022.

Upon entering the transfer portal Friday, On3 reported that Judkins was in Columbus, likely on an official visit, on Sunday. Nearly 24 hours later, Judkins released his official commitment statement.

As a freshman, Judkins already began rewriting Rebels history. He saw the field in each of Ole Miss’s 13 games and garnered 1,567 rushing yards on 274 attempts — setting a season record. Because of this, Judkins was named the CBS National Freshman of the Year, the C Spire Conerly Trophy award winner — given to the best player in the state of Mississippi — and Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year, according to Ole Miss’s website.

In his second year as a Rebel in 2023-24, Judkins logged 1,307 all-purpose yards and 17 touchdowns, helping lead them to an 11-2 record. His 1,158 rushing yards this season was good enough for second in the SEC.

Judkins will join a running back room composed of sophomore Dallan Hayden, junior TreVeyon Henderson –––– as of now ––– and 2024 freshman commits Sam Williams-Dixon and James Peoples.

As Ohio State’s run game struggled at times in 2023, Judkins will be expected to make a big impact.

Judkins is now the fourth transfer the Buckeyes have landed from the portal. Others include senior quarterback Will Howard (Kansas State), senior offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin (Alabama) and sophomore tight end Will Kacmarek (Ohio University).