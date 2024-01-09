Safeties coach Perry Eliano, who just completed the final year of his two-year contract following the conclusion of the 2023-24 football season, will not have his contract renewed, according to a release from Ohio State’s Athletic Department.

Eliano was brought in by head coach Ryan Day and his staff in January of 2022 as an assistant defensive coach, specializing in the safety position.

The Ohio State defense, led by defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, who was hired at the same time as Eliano, is ranked third in the nation in total defense, allowing just 4.17 yards per play, and first in opposing team touchdowns allowed, having given up just 15 on the season.

Eliano’s departure marks the first coaching change the Buckeyes have made this offseason, and the search for his replacement is ongoing, per the release.