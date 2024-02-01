Home sweet home.

It’s a phrase that evokes feelings of delight and new beginnings, and for seven new transfers of the Ohio State football team, it’s one that contributed to their decision to become a Buckeye — especially for junior running back Quinshon Judkins.

“Well, my answer [to why I’m transferring] would be ‘Why not Ohio State?” Judkins said Tuesday at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. “A place with great culture, the best coaches, the best players, the best fan base that’s very passionate about their team and about the whole city.”

RB Quinshon Judkins

Judkins, a Pike Road, Alabama, native grew up just three hours west of Mississippi.

Judkins left his hometown team in Ole Miss, where he was the primary back, rushing for over 2,000 yards and 34 all-purpose touchdowns in two seasons.

In the end, Judkins said he did what was “best for him.”

“It’s a business so you understand it,” Judkins said. “People won’t always be happy for the decisions you make when it’s best for yourself.”

Judkins said growing up, Ohio State was always a school he followed, though he never imagined himself being a Buckeye.

This all changed Jan. 8, when Judkins announced his commitment to Ohio State, just a few minutes after Michigan won the national championship.

Once the go-to back, Judkins will now share a running back room filled with talent, featuring junior TreVeyon Henderson, who will be returning for his senior season.

Judkins said he and Henderson are close on social media, supporting each other throughout their collegiate careers. Although the two haven’t discussed how they’ll split carries next season, he said Henderson was excited he committed to Ohio State.

“I think when you come together for a cause it’s bigger than yourself,” Judkins said. “You have great players around you, and you want to win. That’s what it’s all about.”

SAF Caleb Downs

One hundred and two calls.

That’s how many phone calls freshman safety Caleb Downs received once he entered the transfer portal on Jan. 17.

Of those 102, only one received a phone call back — Ohio State.

“I just love the program here,” Down said. “I love [secondary] coach [Tim] Walton and loved what the people had to say around here. I believe in coach Day and I believe in this team.”

Once a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Downs found himself at center stage.

As a freshman, he led the team in snaps and tackles, leading him to become the 2023 Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year. Despite a trip to the College Football Playoffs, it didn’t outweigh the “surprising” news of longtime Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s retirement, he said.

A week later, Downs entered the portal, with a familiar team making its second pitch.

Ohio State heavily recruited the five-star recruit in high school, though it consisted of a new defensive staff in then-first-year Buckeye defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

Now, two years later, the Buckeyes have shown themselves to be one of the top defenses in the country, and seeing their progress played a major factor in Downs’ final decision, he said.

Downs, who described the transfer portal as “recruiting on steroids,” said head coach Ryan Day’s authenticity meant a lot during the frenzied process.

“He was the same person,” Downs said. “He was very genuine when I was getting recruited and he was very genuine when I talked to him two weeks ago.”

QB Will Howard

After nearly three months in the portal, a journey that transfer Kansas State quarterback Will Howard described as “long” and “weird,” has now come to an end. Now, he’s “glad to be a Buckeye.”

“I feel like I landed in the best possible place for myself,” Howard said. “I couldn’t be more thankful and blessed to be here.”

Howard, who spent four seasons at Kansas State, said patience guided him through a career-altering decision between staying an extra collegiate year or declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Howard said there was hearsay that he was projected to be a third- or sixth-round draft pick. However, he believed his draft stock didn’t match his talent, and he had an opportunity to increase it at Ohio State, he said.

Howard said there were a lot of options on the table, but believed playing quarterback for Ohio State would be a huge honor. It was one that he couldn’t pass up on.

He’s now a veteran in a locker room of young quarterbacks including freshman Lincoln Kienholz, sophomore Devin Brown and No. 1 2023 recruit Air Noland, all of whom welcome Howard in with open arms, he said.

OL Seth McLaughlin

Offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin said he’s always “thrived off change.”

Thus, his decision to transfer to Ohio State presented a new challenge — one he was ready to face head-on.

“I am very thankful for everything I received from Alabama, ”McLaughlin. “There, fans — I love them — but it’s just going to be a fun new adventure.”

McLaughlin said change has been a constant theme in his football career, having three offensive coordinators and offensive line coaches, and two strength and conditioning coaches.

With one year of eligibility remaining, McLaughlin felt there was time for a change in scenery, leaving one national championship-winning team and committing to another.

“I thought for my fifth year I can do something different and go to a program, learn from new people, be in a new strength staff and really progress my development further,” McLaughlin said.

A few days after Alabama’s loss to Michigan, McLaughlin found himself in the portal and an enrollee at Ohio State.

McLaughlin said he’s enjoyed his interactions with everyone so far, including offensive line coach Justin Frye, labeling him as an “ impressive coach.”

During his recruiting visits, McLaughlin said Frye was candid about his status as a player. They sat down, identifying his strengths and weaknesses, while creating a plan to improve upon those areas, he said.

TE Will Kacmarek

Will Kacmarek is familiar with catching passes in the gusty winds of Ohio.

The tight end spent two seasons playing at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, less than two hours southeast of Columbus.

Still, he’ll have the chance to play in the state, no longer as a Bobcat, but a Buckeye.

“It’s a dream come true,” Kacmarek said. “Ever since I’ve been young, it’s been a dream to play at the highest level. Now that I’m here it’s really exciting”

Kacmarek, who caught 42 receptions and just over 500 yards at Ohio University, said he never envisioned himself playing at Ohio State.

However, once he hit the portal, Ohio State was immediately on his radar, and he quickly connected with the coaches, he said.

“It’s not too far from Ohio [University] so it was an easy move,” Kacmarek said. “And it’s one of the best programs in the nation, so I thought it was a no-brainer.”

Kacmarek said it’s been a fairly easy transition, with the only difference being the availability of athletic resources, such as the facilities.

Kacmarek said dozens of schools contacted him while in the portal, but in his heart he knew Ohio State was “home.”