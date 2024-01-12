Welcome back, J.T. Tuimoloau.

On Friday, Tuimoloau announced his decision to return for his senior season at Ohio State on Instagram, saying there’s “a sense of unfinished business.”

“I am standing firm into my decision to return,” Tuimoloau said. “#GOBUCKS.”

The junior defensive end from Edgewood, Washington, has already made quite the mark as a Buckeye through 35 career games. He’s rounded up 74 total tackles — 18 for loss — has seven sacks, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a touchdown.

In the class of 2021, Tuimoloau was a five-star, No. 1-rated prospect in the state of Washington, as well as the No. 1-rated defensive lineman in the country, according to 247Sports.

He and junior Jack Sawyer, who started at both edges for the Buckeyes throughout the entire 2023 season, are both returning next year. The two helped establish Ohio State as the No. 2 scoring defense in the nation and No. 1 in touchdowns allowed at 15.

Tuimoloau also joins 2023 starters defensive linemen, junior Tyleik Williams and senior Ty Hamilton, junior cornerbacks Denzel Burke and Jordan Hancock, graduate linebacker Cody Simon and senior safety Lathan Ransom who have all made the decision to play another year for Ohio State.