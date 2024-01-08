President Walter “Ted” Carter Jr. spoke on his goals and priorities at University Square South, located at 15 E 15th Ave., as he began his first day in office as Ohio State’s 17th president on Jan. 8.

“My priorities here going into the first couple of days are to be humble, to listen, to learn and to earn the trust of not only our students, our faculty, our staff, researchers, athletics, but the community, and I’m excited to get going,” Carter said.

President Walter “Ted” Carter Jr. on the first day of classes. Credit: Caleb Blake | Photo Editor