The Buckeyes are finally back in the win column.

After three straight losses, Ohio State (13-5, 3-4 Big Ten) acquired a quick 16-0 lead against Penn State (9-10, 3-5 Big Ten) and never looked back. The Buckeyes won 79-67 Saturday afternoon in the Schottenstein Center at Value City Arena.

The Buckeyes were led by sophomore guards Evan Mahaffey and Roddy Gayle Jr., who scored 16 points apiece. Sixteen marked a new career high for Mahaffey, who shot a clean 6-of-9 from the field.

“It’s awesome,” Mahaffey said. “It’s definitely a confidence booster.”

The Nittany Lions were held scoreless for the first 7:03 and during that time, Ohio State showcased its fiery defense and impressive 8-for-14 shooting from the field.

“I thought we had real pop defensively,” head coach Chris Holtmann said. “They missed a couple shots but a lot of those were challenged around the rim. I just thought we had real pop defensively and that kind of led the way. I thought our defense imposed itself in that stretch.”

During that 7:03 stretch to open the game, the Buckeyes got 6 points each from Gayle and Mahaffey, with 4 additional points from sophomore center Felix Okpara.

Failing to hit a 3-pointer in the first half, the Buckeyes attacked the rim consistently, propelling them to a 33-19 halftime lead. Ohio State shot 13-of-20 from within the arc, compared to Penn State’s 2-of-19 in the first half.

Gayle led the Buckeyes in points at the halfway point with 10 points on 4-for-5 shooting. Just behind him was Mahaffey with 8 points, followed by Okpara and fifth-year forward Jamison Battle at 6 points each.

Out of the break, Mahaffey kept the Buckeyes rolling with two more quick baskets inside the arc, while the Nittany Lions missed their first five shots.

The Buckeyes continued to dominate in the paint during the second half and found themselves ahead by a game-high 23 points with 6:51 remaining in the second half.

Nittany Lions senior guard/forward Puff Johnson hit a 3-pointer, cutting the Buckeye lead to 20 with 6:31 to play in the second half. Penn State then scored back-to-back points in the paint, igniting a 7-0 lead.

In the final 6:31, Penn State doubled Ohio State in points and outscored the Buckeyes 22-11. With 2:17 to play, the Buckeye lead was only nine.

However, Ohio State’s firepower was too much for Penn State, and as described by Gayle prior to the game, the Buckeyes hung on in a “must-win game.”

“We just have to play with more maturity with a lead defensively than what we’re playing [with] right now,” Holtmann said. “I think that just comes with growth and learning.

Ohio State will head to Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, and take on the Cornhuskers on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Peacock.