Two straight losses for the Buckeyes. Five straight losses for the Wolverines.

Both Ohio State and Michigan will be looking to snap their respective losing streaks on Monday at noon as the Buckeyes head to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to take on their rival Wolverines at the Crisler Center.

The Buckeyes (12-4, 2-3 Big Ten) are coming off a 71-60 loss against the Wisconsin Badgers on Wednesday night. Ohio State found itself leading for a majority of the first half but went into the break trailing by two. In the second half, the Buckeyes struggled shooting the ball, allowing the Badgers to run away with the game.

Similarly, the Michigan Wolverines (6-10, 1-4 Big Ten) fell to the Maryland Terrapins on Thursday evening 64-57, despite a commanding Wolverine 12-point lead at the half.

Michigan is led by sophomore guard Dug McDaniel, who averages nearly 18 points and five assists per game — both team highs.

Ohio State will look to get back in the win column for the first time since Jan. 3 when they bested Rutgers 76-72.

“I think just going into this week’s practices knowing that we have to really prepare well for this game because we don’t want to keep losing,” sophomore guard Evan Mahaffey said. “I think we’re all very hungry to get back on the court and go out there and really finish games a lot better and just improve.”

The Buckeyes haven’t been able to find success when playing in a road environment in recent memory. In fact, the last time the Buckeyes won an away game was over a year ago on Jan. 1, 2023, when they downed Northwestern 73-57.

Mahaffey, who played for Penn State last season before transferring to Ohio State, remembers playing in Ann Arbor last year but acknowledged that it will be different playing them as a Buckeye.

“I played at Michigan last year so I sort of know how that arena gets, but I didn’t [play] against Michigan as an Ohio State Buckeye,” Mahaffey said. “It’ll definitely be a little bit different for sure just hearing some of the stories from the guys that have played against them at their place in the past.”

Ohio State struggling to shut teams out late in games has been a recurring theme, partly due to opposing defenses shutting their offense down. So far this season, the Wolverines are allowing 77.8 points per game this season, the most in the Big Ten, compared to the Buckeyes’ 66.1 per game.

Ohio State will lean on fifth-year forward and seasoned Big Ten veteran Jamison Battle, who is leading the conference in 3-point shooting. Battle is averaging over three made triples per game, as well as 51 total made this season.

This is a pivotal game in the Buckeyes’ season as they have the opportunity to not only beat their arch-rival on the road but also get back into the winning column as they head into Big Ten play.

“I have a high level of belief in this team, I really do,” head coach Chris Holtmann said following their loss to Wisconsin. “I have a high level of belief in this team and what we’re doing and the fact that we’re gonna grow. Last year is last year and this is a different group, the leadership is different and it’s early in the season.”

The game will be broadcast on FOX.